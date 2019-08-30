CHEAT SHEET
Florida Braces For Direct Hit From ‘Absolute Monster’ Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian is forecast to swell into a Category 4 storm with winds topping 130 mph before it makes landfall on Labor Day, with models predicting the storm will barrel into the center of Florida. President Trump said it could be an “absolute monster” in a video posted on Twitter and compared Dorian to 1992's devastating Hurricane Andrew. The entire state of Florida is under a declaration of emergency and Governor Ron DeSantis has activated 2,500 National Guard troops. No evacuations have been ordered yet but many are expected ahead of the storm's landfall when it becomes clearer exactly which areas will be hit. Dorian is expected to pick up speed Friday as it moves out into warmer waters. The University of Miami’s McNoldy told the AP: “Starting (Friday), it really has no obstacles left in its way.”