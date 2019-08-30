Hurricane Dorian Now Category 3 as It Heads for Florida Coast

Read it at NOAA
In its latest advisory, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Friday announced that Hurricane Dorian was now a Category-3 hurricane, with almost 115 mph winds as it approaches the Bahamas.
The agency said that a hurricane watch was in effect for the northwestern Bahamas, and that it would approach the Florida peninsula early next week.
Dorian is expected to remain an “extremely dangerous major hurricane{ through Labor Day weekend. The storm is forecast to reach Category 4, and could make landfall north of West Palm Beach, Florida.