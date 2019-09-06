CHEAT SHEET
It Was Trump Who Edited Hurricane Dorian Map With Sharpie, Says Report
The greatest mystery of the week may have just been solved. A White House official has reportedly revealed who drew a crude line on a map of Hurricane Dorian’s path to include Alabama—President Donald Trump. Buried in a report from The Washington Post about Trump’s obsession with wrongly insisting Alabama was forecast to get slammed by Dorian is the anonymous allegation from a White House staffer saying Trump was the Sharpie-wielding culprit. “No one else writes like that on a map with a black Sharpie,” the official is reported to have said while anonymously naming Trump as the person who added the line, for reasons known only to him. Trump’s map has been ridiculed around the world, including by Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg who called it “literally pathetic.”