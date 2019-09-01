CHEAT SHEET
Hurricane Dorian Now a Category 5 Storm
The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Dorian to a Category 5 ‘catastrophic’ storm as it made landfall over the northern Bahamas on Sunday where it ripped up docks and flooded roads. The massive storm is about 225 miles east of West Palm Beach, Fla., moving at a speed of just eight miles per hour. More than 400,000 people live on 700 islands in the area, but most of the tourists in the popular getaway were evacuated. The storm is expected to dump 24 inches of rain and create storm surges between 10 and 15 feet above normal levels. Dorian is expected to linger over the Bahamas for at least 24 hours before moving closer to Florida on Monday, and eventually the Carolina coast where it is expected to make landfall.