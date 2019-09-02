CHEAT SHEET
TRAGEDY
Hurricane Dorian: Officials Say At Least Five Dead in Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian's death toll in the Bahamas has risen to at least five, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis announced on Monday.
According to NBC News, Minnis said many of the deaths occurred on the Abaco Islands–which officials said was too dangerous to reach and rescue people from.
The New York Times reports that the U.S. Coast Guard recently landed in Great Abaco Island to begin rescue operations. According to The Washington Post, 21 have been injured by the Category 4 hurricane thus far in the Bahamas.
This comes after the National Hurricane Center said the storm had become “nearly stationary” on Monday afternoon over the Bahamas. “On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island into Tuesday morning,” the NHC's advisory read. The storm is slated to move towards Florida late Tuesday, and towards Georgia and South Carolina later this week.