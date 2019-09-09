CHEAT SHEET
Over 100 Bahamian Evacuees Ordered Off Ferry Bound For Florida: Report
Over 100 Bahamians trying to escape the devastation of Hurricane Dorian were ordered to get off a ship bound for Florida because they didn't have visas to travel, according to CNN. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol confirmed late Sunday that it requested that the ship didn't set sail if it was carrying passengers who didn't have visas. “CBP was notified of a vessel preparing to embark an unknown number of passengers in Freeport and requested that the operator of the vessel coordinate with U.S. and Bahamian government officials in Nassau before departing The Bahamas,” said the statement. WSVN reporter Brian Entin posted a video from the ship in which the announcement is made over loudspeaker. Beto O'Rourke, who's running for the Democratic nomination for president, described the reports of people being turned away as the “height of cruelty.”