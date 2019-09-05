CHEAT SHEET
TRIPLE THREAT
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens to Category 3 Storm
Hurricane Dorian strengthened back to a Category 3 storm late Wednesday as it barrels towards the coastline of Georgia and the Carolinas. These areas face a triple threat of “destructive winds, flooding rains, and life-threatening storm surges,” according to the National Hurricane Center. While the storm skirted the coast of Florida, it is forecast to make a much closer approach to the coastline Thursday and Friday and could even make landfall, The Washington Post reports. If the storm makes landfall in North Carolina, it would be the first Category 3 hurricane to strike since Fran in 1996. Twenty people have died so far in the aftermath of the storm, which hit the Abaco islands on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane, and stayed above the Bahamas for another day and a half as a Category 4, causing catastrophic destruction.