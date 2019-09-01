CHEAT SHEET
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster Orders Evacuation of State’s Entire Coast Ahead of Hurricane Dorian
South Carolina governor Henry McMaster has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the state’s entire coastline in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s possible landfall. The order, which affects nearly one million people, takes effect Monday at noon. “(The governor) has been advised that Hurricane Dorian, including the associated wind, heavy rain, flash flooding, and other severe weather, represents a significant threat to the State of South Carolina,” reads the official order. “We believe we can keep everyone alive,” the governor said. State troopers will begin reversing lanes on Monday to allow for people to drive inland on major coastal highways. Many of the people affected will be evacuating their homes for the fourth consecutive year. Dorian is forecasted to sweep parallel to South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center. But hurricanes can be unpredictable, and a small change could send the storm barrelling directly for the state.