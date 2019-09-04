CHEAT SHEET
HERE SHE COMES
Tropical Storm Conditions Hit Florida as Hurricane Dorian Moves in on East Coast
Tropical storm conditions are lashing Florida after Hurricane Dorian finally made its presence felt on the southeast coast of the United States. High winds and heavy rains reached Florida’s Space Coast late Tuesday and the storm is now forecast to make landfall in the Carolinas, possibly as early as Wednesday night. Dorian is weaker than the Category 5 monster it was on Labor Day—it's been downgraded to a strong Category 2 storm. However, it's gaining speed as it moves toward the U.S. coast and is still causing maximum sustained winds as high as 105 mph. In its latest advisory note, the National Hurricane Center said rain caused by Dorian has moved onshore in northeastern Florida, and winds of 72 mph were recorded early Wednesday morning around 140 miles east of Cape Canaveral.