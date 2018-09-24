Hurricane Florence: 8,000 Told to Flee Post-Storm Floods in South Carolina

CHEAT SHEET
Some 8,000 people in South Carolina have been urged to flee as the aftermath of Hurricane Florence is expected to unleash floods as deep as 9 feet in some areas. The city of Georgetown and its surrounding areas are at risk from severe flooding from two rivers swollen from the storm—the Pee Dee and Waccamaw. The potential flood zone encompasses an estimated 3,500 homes. Pre-recorded voicemails were sent to those in harm’s way over the weekend, and officials are expected to start going door-to-door over the coming days. No mandatory evacuations have been ordered but Georgetown County spokeswoman Jackie Broach-Akers said residents are now being “strongly urged” to leave on their own.