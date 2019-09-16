Humberto Strengthens to Category 1 Hurricane as Forecasters Warn of Dangerous Rip Currents

Read it at NBC News
Humberto has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane as forecasters warned that the storm will bring large swells to the southeastern U.S. coast and the northwestern Bahamas for several days. Humberto is moving further east into the Atlantic Ocean and away from land, but the National Weather Service has issued advisories warning of high rip current risks at beaches from northeast Florida to North Carolina. The hurricane is currently about 785 miles west of Bermuda and is moving northeast with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. Humberto is expected to strengthen through Wednesday as it moves further out into the Atlantic.