Hurricane Idalia Now Forecast to Reach Category 4 by Landfall

Read it at National Hurricane Center
Hurricane Idalia has been forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, with wind speeds of up to 156 miles per hour and a storm surge of up to 15 feet in some areas—matching the worst that Hurricane Ian, the costliest storm in Florida history, threw at the state in 2022. A warning from the National Hurricane Center referred to Idalia as an “extremely dangerous” hurricane that is still strengthening ahead of its expected landfall early Wednesday morning between 6 and 9 a.m. in Florida’s big bend region.