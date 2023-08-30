CHEAT SHEET
    Hurricane Idalia Now Forecast to Reach Category 4 by Landfall

    ‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    A man carries plywood into a store ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Idalia in Cedar Key, Florida.

    Reuters/Marco Bello

    Hurricane Idalia has been forecast to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm, with wind speeds of up to 156 miles per hour and a storm surge of up to 15 feet in some areas—matching the worst that Hurricane Ian, the costliest storm in Florida history, threw at the state in 2022. A warning from the National Hurricane Center referred to Idalia as an “extremely dangerous” hurricane that is still strengthening ahead of its expected landfall early Wednesday morning between 6 and 9 a.m. in Florida’s big bend region.

