Hurricane Idalia Strengthens to a Category Two
‘DON’T MESS AROUND’
Former Tropical Storm Idalia has now strengthened into a fully-fledged hurricane, with 100 mph winds bringing it into Category Two as it barrels toward parts of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. While Florida is typically no stranger to storms of this intensity, Idalia could bring unprecedented flooding to the north of Florida’s Gulf Coast—anywhere between 10 to 15 feet of possibly deadly storm surge in the Big Bend area. On Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded his state of emergency declaration to 49 of 67 counties in Florida, and North Carolina and Georgia have followed suit with their own emergency declarations. At least 22 Florida counties have evacuations in place, and Idalia is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane just southeast of Tallahassee, the state capital. The National Weather Service warned of a “life-threatening, dangerous situation” in an advisory on Tuesday. “To put this system into the historical context, there are NO major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. None,” the advisory said. “Don’t mess around with this.”