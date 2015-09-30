Hurricane Joaquin May Hit New York

Tropical Storm Joaquin intensified to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning as it neared the Bahamas and weather models show it potentially hitting New York. The storm is expected to slowly grow in strength over the next couple days. It could make landfall on the East Coast in the next few days. The National Weather Service said the storm reached hurricane status as maximum sustained winds topped 75 mph. It's still unclear whether the storm could track up the East Coast, which would bring with it more rain, coastal flooding, beach erosion and strong winds. Residents in New York and parts of northwestern New Jersey can expect up to two to three inches of rain on Wednesday, with possible flooding in the areas north and west of New York City.
