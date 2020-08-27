Dramatic Video Shows Hurricane Laura Exploding Power Line Right Behind Reporter on Live TV
‘THAT’S NOT GOOD’
Hundreds of thousands of people fled Hurricane Laura before it made landfall Thursday morning—but, amid the exodus, reporters and meteorologists stayed put to bring us live pictures. One of them, KSAT’s Justin Horne, came within feet of serious injury when broadcasting live from Orange, Texas. Dramatic footage showed Thorne describing the 80mph winds before they pulled down a power line right behind him, causing a massive flash. “Oh, that’s not good,” said the storm chaser, in a slight understatement. “We’re going to get out of the way of that.” Viewers expressed concern for the crew’s safety, but Horne tweeted afterward: “This is what we feared may happen... We are safe.” Hurricane Laura slammed into the Gulf Coast early Thursday, with officials warning the “catastrophic” Category 4 storm could bring with it an “unsurvivable” flooding surge.