Hurricane Lee Downgraded to Category 3 But May Strengthen Again

Hurricane Lee has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Saturday, but warned it may gain strengthen again in the next few days.

Lee is positioned hundreds of miles east of the Caribbean as of Saturday morning, according to the NHC.

The forecast has it that the hurricane, which is currently operating at wind speeds of of 115 mph, will restrengthen over the weekend—previously it was categorized as a Category 5 storm.

“Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed beginning later today and Sunday,” the NHC said in its 11a.m. ET advisory today. “Little change in strength is expected today, but gradual restrengthening is forecast to occur on Sunday and Monday.”

“Hazardous beach conditions expected to develop around the western Atlantic through next week,” the NHC said in a public advisory.

However, NHC deputy director Jamie Rhome told USA Today that “right now, save the rip current risk, which is extreme, there’s no reason for people on the East Coast to be fearful. We need them to be informed and aware and check back for details but right now there’s no reason other than rip currents for people to be fearful.”

The NHC said it remains “too soon to know” what its potential impacts “if any” will be along the US Atlantic seaboard.