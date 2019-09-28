CHEAT SHEET
Three Crew Members Rescued From Tugboat That Sank During Hurricane Lorenzo
Three crew members were rescued Saturday from a tugboat that sank during Hurricane Lorenzo, a Category 4 storm. 11 other crew members from the boat Bourbon Rhode were still missing, according to the French Maritime Rescue Coordination Center. “We know that there were four life rafts on this ship. We found one,” center manager Philippe Bricquer told weather.com. “I’m not sure that the three others left the ship.” The tugboat had been traveling from the Canary Islands to Guyana when it issued a distress call Thursday, indicating that it was in the center of Hurricane Lorenzo. A NOAA hurricane research plane is helping in the search for additional crew members, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.