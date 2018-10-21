Hurricane Michael Swept Up 19th Century Shipwrecks

CHEAT SHEET
Hurricane Michael did more than just leave a trail of destruction throughout coastal Florida when it made landfall last week—the storm also unearthed 19th century shipwrecks. Ships that were wrecked on Dog Island by the Carrabelle Hurricane in 1899 have resurfaced in Franklin County as a result of the Category 4 storm, according to the Florida Department of State. With resources still urgently needed for ongoing recovery efforts from the hurricane, the state says it currently has no plans to send archaeologists to the site. A total of 15 ships were washed up on the barrier island during the storm 119 years ago, though it’s unclear how many of those ships are the ones that are now currently in plain view.