Hurricane Otis Death Toll in Mexico Reaches 39
The death toll from Hurricane Otis, the strongest Pacific Ocean storm to ever reach Mexico, rose to 39 on Saturday, with at least 10 others unaccounted for, Reuters reported. The Category 5 storm made landfall on Wednesday, leaving a path of utter devastation behind it, followed by reports of looting. Over half a million homes lost power, the local government reported, with damage estimates in the billions of dollars. The 165 mile-per-hour winds saw stores and homes submerged and major losses of communication in the area.