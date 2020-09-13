Hurricane Paulette Bashes Bermuda as Tropical Storm Sally Gains Strength in the Gulf of Mexico

Read it at Associated Press
Hurricane Paulette, headed for Bermuda, is now the strongest of six disturbances the U.S. National Hurricane Center is watching. It follows Tropical Storm Sally, which is expected to make landfall in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, likely as a Category II hurricane. Paulette is expected to pummel Bermuda with strong winds, storm surge and devastating rainfall. The Hurricane Center issued a warning for Sally on Sunday morning from Grand Isle, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi—including the city of New Orleans. The governor of Louisiana declared a state of emergency and issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents outside levee protection areas.