Hurricane Shark Filmed Swimming in Streets of Fort Myers During Storm Surge
DON’T GO IN THE WATER
Video of a shark riding the rapids rushing through Fort Myers on Wednesday swept the internet like every other video of a hurricane shark that would later prove fake — but this time, experts say, the clip is real. The creature’s dark fins were caught on camera poking out of a shallow Fort Myers backyard. Dominic Cameratta, the man who caught it all on camera, told The Associated Press that he believed the shark was roughly 4 feet long. “Young bull sharks are common inhabitants of low salinity waters—rivers, estuaries, subtropical embayments—and often appear in similar videos in FL water bodies connected to the sea such as coastal canals and ponds,” George Burgess, who used to run the Florida Museum of Natural History’s shark program, said to the Associated Press. “Assuming the location and date attributes are correct, it is likely this shark was swept shoreward with the rising seas.”