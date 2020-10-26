‘Hurricane-Type’ Winds Hammer California as People Urged to Flee Imminent Fires
TINDERBOX
Red flag conditions are up across the Bay Area and thousands of residents have been told to consider leaving their homes as the most dangerous winds of the year blasted across northern California. NBC Bay Area reports Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has started to shut off power in anticipation of wildfires—a pre-emptive move that could affect as many as 361,000 customers. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that, late Sunday, a weather station on Mount St. Helena recorded a gust close to 90 mph, which is as strong as a Category 1 hurricane. Officials are concerned that the winds, combined with exceptionally dry conditions, could spread a dozen existing major wildfires. The city of Berkeley advised: “While we have had many Red Flag Warnings this year, this event poses a greater threat. Hills residents should consider leaving before Sunday afternoon.”