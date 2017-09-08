Hurricane Warnings Issued for South Florida

The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for South Florida as forecasters warned Miami looks set to take a direct hit from Hurricane Irma. The new warning stretches from the east coast of the state to the southern area near the Florida Peninsula and Bonita Beach on the west coast. The Florida Keys, the Miami metro area, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay are all included. Authorities in various cities urged residents to obey mandatory evacuation orders Thursday. In Monroe County, residents were warned that emergency services will not be available to help residents who choose to stay during the storm. “You might as well leave now, while you have a chance, because when you dial 911, you will not get an answer,” administrator Roman Gastesi said, according to CNN.
