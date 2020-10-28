Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall in Louisiana as Category 2 Storm
SURGING
Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday in southeastern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm, bringing 110 miles-per-hour winds, heavy rain, and the possibility of an 11-foot storm surge to the coast. More than 100,000 people lost power as a result across the state. Louisiana has been hit by several severe storms this hurricane season that have cost billions of dollars, cut power to millions, and damaged tens of thousands of homes. Zeta is en route to New Orleans, forecasters say. The 27th major storm of the year and the third Louisiana has weathered in two months, Zeta received its unusual moniker because all of the traditional names allotted for the year had been taken by existing hurricanes, so the National Weather Service turned to the Greek alphabet. Zeta is the sixth letter.