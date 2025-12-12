The husband of a former finalist for Miss Switzerland has been charged with his wife’s disturbing murder.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man whose name has been withheld by authorities but was identified by Swiss media as “Thomas,” has been accused of strangling Kristina Joksimovic, 38, to death and pureeing her remains in a blender. Joksimovic was a finalist in the 2007 Miss Switzerland contest.

Prosecutors charged the man with murder and disturbing the peace in connection with Joksimovic’s death in February 2024. The accused is in custody and is presumed innocent until proven guilty, a statement from the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor’s office said.

Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic. Kristina Joksimovic/Instagram

An autopsy report found that Joksimovic’s body had been dismembered using a jigsaw, a knife, and garden shears. Her remains were then sliced and blended, and dissolved them in a chemical solution, according to Swiss outlet 20min.

The autopsy report also found that the suspect allegedly cut out the woman’s womb, which was her only organ that was removed from her midsection, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

The accused originally told police he came home to find her dead and dismembered, but later admitted to killing her in what he said was a move of self-defense after she attacked him with a knife, according to bzbasel and 20min. Medical experts later found no signs of self-defense and instead found evidence pointing to strangulation.

Authorities were able to recover the blender and parts of her skin with muscle tissue and bones still attached.

Court documents also said Thomas was watching YouTube videos as he dismembered his wife, according to the Mail.

Joksimovic and the suspect shared two children, authorities said. Joksimovic primarily worked as a modeling coach, according to her Instagram.