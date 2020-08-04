CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Husband of LA District Attorney Charged After Pointing Gun at Protesters
‘ACTED IN FEAR’
Read it at Associated Press
Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband has been charged by the state attorney general after pulling a gun on Black Lives Matter protesters outside the couple’s home in March. The assault with a firearm charges against David Lacey were filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court. Jackie Lacey apologized for her husband’s actions at the time, and her campaign issued a statement responding to the charges Tuesday. “The events that took place earlier this year have caused my family immense pain,” the statement said. “My husband acted in fear for my safety after we were subjected to months of harassment that included a death threat no less than a week earlier.”