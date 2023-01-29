Husband of Mom Who Strangled Three Kids: I Forgive Her

The husband of the Massachusetts mom who strangled their three children has issued a heartbreaking plea for the public to forgive her, even as he laid bare his “excruciating and relentless” pain.

“The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone—me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients,” Patrick Clancy wrote in a GoFundMe update about his wife, a nurse.

“The very fibers of her soul are loving. All I wish for her now is that she can somehow find peace.”

Lindsay Clancy was charged with murder after she killed 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old son Dawson and 8-month-old son Callan and tried to take her own life while her husband was out getting food.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the crime, though there have been questions about whether the Duxbury, Massachusetts, mom was suffering from post-partum psychosis.

“Cora, Dawson, and Callan were the essence of my life and I’m completely lost without them,” Patrick Clancy wrote. “My family was the best thing that ever happened to me. I took so much pride in being Lindsay’s husband and a dad to Cora, Dawson, and Callan. I always reminded myself that each day with them was a new gift.

“Callan usually woke up first and would rest his head on my shoulder for a few minutes as he adjusted to morning. Dawson typically sang or spoke his thoughts out loud for a while before we’d go get him. Cora was a big girl and would simply walk downstairs. I can still vividly picture her coming into the living room each morning with her hair in a mess, smile on her face.”

He said that Callan, who did not die until several days after the attack, “always knew how to heal me.”

“Perhaps that’s why he held on a little longer—to spare me whatever pain he could. As excruciating as it was, I was fortunate and grateful to feel his warmth until his very last moment. Faith is my only hope of believing he felt mine.

“Callan died with enormous courage despite being so little. Maybe it was his way of demonstrating what I need to do to press forward. I’ll always try to draw inspiration from him.”

Then the grieving dad wrote lovingly of his wife.

“She’s recently been portrayed largely by people who have never met her and never knew who the real Lindsay was,” he said. “Our marriage was wonderful and diametrically grew stronger as her condition rapidly worsened.”

He described the 32-year-old as a completely dedicated mother before last week’s tragedy.

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” he wrote.