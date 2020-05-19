Husband of Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Told Cops She ‘Lost Reality,’ Threatened to Kill Him Before His Death
The former husband of doomsday Idaho mother Lori Vallow told Arizona police months before he was fatally shot by her brother that Lori had “lost her reality” and threatened his life, according to newly released camera footage. Charles Vallow told an officer outside the couple’s Arizona home in January 2019 that the two used to have a “great marriage” and then “it just blew up” out of nowhere. Charles is heard saying that Lori allegedly told him: “I will kill you because you’re not Charles, and nobody will care.” He also accused Lori of behaving erratically and withdrawing large amounts of money.
In July 2019, Lori’s brother Alex Cox fatally shot Charles at the couple’s home in Gilbert. Months later in December, Cox himself died of mysterious causes. Lori faces felony charges of child desertion after refusing a court order to return her two children, 18-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J., who have not been seen since September.