Husband of Missing Colorado Woman Was Paid to Lay Dirt at Construction Site Now Under Investigation

Read it at CBS4
Suzanne Morphew’s husband Barry was paid to lay dirt at a construction site that has now become the center of the investigation into her disappearance, CBS4 reports. Morphew, 49, disappeared on Mother’s Day during a bike ride and has not been found, nor have any significant leads been made public. The FBI and local investigators have begun sifting through the dirt at a residential construction site in Salida, Colorado, on the banks of the Arkansas River and using an X-ray machine to peer through the concrete laid over the dirt. According to CBS, law enforcement began the search based on “information developed during the Suzanne Morphew missing person case.” Authorities found an unspecified personal item belonging to Morphew last week.