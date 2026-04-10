Husband of Woman Who Disappeared From Bahamas Boat Goes Overboard Himself in Police Custody

The man being investigated in connection with the disappearance of his 55-year-old wife fell off a boat while in handcuffs this week.

Brian Hooker, 59, was arrested in the Bahamas on Wednesday, days after his wife, Lynette, went overboard and was carried away by strong currents.

Hooker posted to Facebook right after his wife disappeared. Brian Hooker/Facebook. Brian Hooker/Facebook

Hooker paddled back to shore without his wife, reporting her disappearance to someone who then contacted the authorities.

The two had documented their boat adventures in the Bahamas on YouTube.

Police initially interviewed Hooker as a witness, but began to suspect his involvement in the tragedy after his stepdaughter detailed a pattern of concerning behavior.

Specifically, Hooker is said to have previously choked Lynette and threatened to throw his wife overboard, part of a larger problem with his temper.

Hooker called his stepdaughter after Lynette’s disappearance to give an update on the tragic situation.

“Hello, honey, I just got a call from Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and they found a flotation device that I threw to Mom when she fell overboard,” he said in a voicemail obtained by Fox News.

Brian's friend said he moved his boat after his wife's disappearance. Lynette Hooker/Facebook. Lynette Hooker/Facebook

Hooker has denied any wrongdoing, saying on Facebook that he was heartbroken by his wife’s disappearance.

Police have not announced any charges against Hooker.

“Our family is in hell right now... Search and rescue just called and said they had searched a bunch of areas today and no joy,” he wrote to his friend Daniel Danforth in Facebook messages obtained by CBS News, later adding that he will “be in touch as events unfold.”

Hooker's stepdaughter raised concerns about his temper. Facebook. Facebook

In an interview with the outlet, Danforth noted that Hooker moved his boat from its usual anchorage spot after Lynette was reported missing.

“The stories don’t really match up,” he said.

Hooker’s fall into the water was less disastrous than his wife’s. According to his defense attorney, he was knocked off a boat in custody as a result of rough waters after he was unable to hold onto the vessel with handcuffs on.

He was wearing a life jacket when he fell overboard, and was lifted back on the boat by police.