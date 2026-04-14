Husband Released in Missing Wife Overboard Mystery

The husband of a Michigan woman who reportedly fell overboard from their boat in the Bahamas has been released from police custody. Lynette Hooker, 55, went missing on April 4 after she and her husband Brian, 58, departed Hope Town on the Abacoa Islands for Elbow Cay in an 8-foot dinghy, heading back to their yacht, the Soulmate. Lynette has not been found, with police saying last week their search and rescue operations were now a search and recovery mission. Brian Hooker was questioned by Bahamian authorities last Wednesday, his attorney Terrel Butler told NBC News, with the lawyer also confirming his release on Monday. Butler told reporters that authorities “had no evidence” against her client. She described Hooker as being “very emotional” and said he needed time to “de-stress from this horrible experience.” Hooker has denied any wrongdoing and said his wife was swept away by powerful currents at around 7:30 p.m. He claimed she had inadvertently taken the motor’s kill-switch cord over the side with her, cutting the motor. Hooker paddled to Marsh Harbour Boat Yards, arriving around 4 a.m. Sunday, when he reported his wife missing. Lynette Hooker’s mother, Darlene Hamlett, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that her daughter separated from her husband multiple times after instances of alleged abuse. “There was a lot of good times and bad times in my daughter’s relationship with her husband. A lot of highs and a lot of lows. When it was fun, it was really fun, and when there were bad times, they were bad times,” Hamlett said. CBS News also obtained private messages Lynette sent a friend in early 2024, during a brief separation from her husband. “It was real bad. I can’t be out there with him,” Lynette wrote to friend and fellow boater, Marnee Stevenson. Karli Aylesworth, Lynette Hooker’s daughter, has called for “an intensive review of the facts and circumstances” around her mother’s case.