Husband Says Ghislaine Maxwell Is a ‘Wonderful’ Person as Part of Last-Ditch Bail Effort
IF YOU SAY SO
Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband has penned a gushing letter about her in a last-ditch attempt to get a federal judge to sign off on a $27.5 million bail package to get her out of prison in time for the holidays. Tech CEO Scott Borgerson, widely reported to be the husband of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplice, has put up $22.5 million for the effort, while her friends and family members have offered an additional $5 million. In a supporting letter for the application, he reportedly wrote: “I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine... Quite to the contrary, the Ghislaine I know is a wonderful and loving person.” He also wrote that he believes Maxwell had “nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes.” She faces charges for recruiting and grooming girls as young as 14 for Epstein.