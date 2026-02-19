Husband Speaks Out After MAGA Rep’s Alleged Affair Bombshell

The husband of the woman who allegedly had an affair with Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales is calling on the lawmaker to hold himself accountable.

Adrian Aviles, in an interview with the San Antonio Express-News, went public for the first time about the alleged affair between the Republican congressman and his late wife, Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide last September. Santos-Aviles was Gonzales’ regional district director.

“I said the truth would come to light when it’s time, and the time is now,” Aviles, 40, said. “Tony abused his power. He should have held himself to a higher standard as a congressional leader.”

Gonzales, 45, has denied having an affair, and on Wednesday blamed one of his GOP primary opponents for the story.

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast about Aviles’ interview.

Aviles, who said he came forward to protect Santos-Aviles’ reputation for their eight-year-old son, told the paper that Gonzales wasn’t being forthcoming. Aviles couldn’t watch him “lie on my wife’s name,” he said.

Santos-Aviles posted this image of her outside the U.S. Capitol in 2022. Facebook / Regina Santos Aviles

“He talks with two tongues. The Bible says to stay away from people who talk with two tongues,” he said. “I hope that Tony will stand up and be accountable for his actions.”

Gonzales, a Catholic father of six, “pushes, you know, family values and Christian morals... denying the fact that he’s ruined somebody’s life,” he added.

Aviles said he learned of the alleged affair in May 2024 through Santos-Aviles’ phone. Texts he claims to have seen from the congressman were “very sexual in nature,” including requests for her to send photos of herself to him.

Gonzales, a three-term congressman running for reelection, has denied the affair. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Aviles alleged to the Daily Mail on Wednesday that Gonzales coerced his wife into the relationship. He added that she considered filing a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The couple went to counseling, Aviles told the San Antonio paper, adding that he wanted her to quit. She didn’t, though, because she felt she owed it to members of Gonzales’ district.

After Aviles texted Gonzales himself and his staff about the alleged affair, “they black-sheeped her,” he said.

“They severed communications with her. They gave her a month off. They’re essentially trying to push her out... and make her quit,” he said, in line with the account of an ex-staffer of Gonzales’.

Aviles and his wife separated, he moved out, and she took a turn for the worse, he then explained.

“She progressively just started spiraling,” he said, adding that she seemed “noticeably depressed” and “lost.”

In September 2025, after receiving a series of concerning text messages and a video from his wife, Aviles contacted her mother to check in on her.

Later that night, Regina was brought to a San Antonio hospital after having set herself on fire. She died the next day.

Aviles said he doubts that her action was intentional.

“She did not want this to happen,” he told the Daily Mail. “This is something that was an accident. It was something that went too far. Regina loved her son so much. She would never do this purposely.”

Gonzales continued to deny an affair in a statement Wednesday.

“Ms. Santos-Aviles was a kind soul who devoted her life to making the community a better place,” he told The New York Post. “Her efforts led to improvements in school safety, healthcare, and rural water like never before.”