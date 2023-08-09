Cancer Doc’s Husband ‘100%’ Not Involved in Her Murder-Suicide: Cops
‘WITHOUT A DOUBT’
A New York state trooper insisted in an interview on Tuesday that the husband of a renowned oncologist who killed her 4-month-old baby and herself in the family’s New York home over the weekend had absolutely nothing to do with the crime, much as those speculating online might like to believe otherwise. “The trolls on social media are dragging the husband through the mud,” Trooper Steven Nevel told TODAY.com. “But I can tell you 100% unequivocally, without a doubt, that he did not do this.” Saying that it was “really easy for people to come up with conspiracy theories,” Nevel said that the husband, 37-year-old Timothy Talty, and the rest of Dr. Krystal Cascetta’s surviving family had “been nothing but cooperative.” Talty, the founder of a protein bar company, was not home at the time of the incident, which police said on Sunday was “consistent with a murder-suicide.” However, CBS New York reported Tuesday that the gun Cascetta used had been registered to Talty. Sources told the outlet that a postpartum mental health condition was “likely” a factor in the crime.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.