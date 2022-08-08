CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Husband Turns Over ‘Video Evidence’ His Dermatologist Wife Was Poisoning Him, Cops Say
CLOSE CALL?
Read it at Los Angeles Times
A man in Orange County, California, gave cops “video evidence supporting” his claim that his wife, a dermatologist, had been poisoning him, authorities said. The wife, Yue Yu, was arrested by Irvine police the same day her husband handed over the footage; she was held in the Orange County Jail before she posted $30,000 bond. The husband was reportedly sick for a month and “sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover,” police said. “This incident is a domestic matter which occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients,” Providence Mission Hospital, the medical center Yu was affiliated with, told the Los Angeles Times.