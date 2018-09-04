Husband: Zina Bash Has ‘Nothing to Do With Hate Groups’

U.S. Attorney John Bash, husband of White House policy assistant Zina Bash, said those claiming his wife was holding up a “white power” hand signal during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing “should be ashamed of themselves.” “The attacks today on my wife are repulsive... We weren’t even familiar with the hateful symbol being attributed to her for the random way she rested her hand during a long hearing,” he tweeted. “Zina is Mexican on her mother’s side and Jewish on her father’s side. She was born in Mexico. Her grandparents were Holocaust survivors. We of course have nothing to do with hate groups, which aim to terrorize and demean other people—never have and never would.” He also said their daughter was pulled into the “vicious conspiracy theory” and that he hoped people on both sides of the aisle would “condemn this idiotic and sickening accusation.” Zina Bash was formerly a law clerk for Kavanaugh before working on immigration policy at the White House. While seated over Kavanaugh’s shoulder on Tuesday, she crossed her arms with her fingers in a position that resembled the “white power” hand sign—prompting some on social media to accuse her of being a white nationalist.
