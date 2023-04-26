CHEAT SHEET
    Hush-Money Prosecutors Ask Judge for a Gag Order on Trump's Social Media Posts

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the press at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S.

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    The Manhattan district attorney’s office is worried that Donald Trump will publicize evidence from his criminal case on social media in an attempt to attack witnesses. Prosecutors in the hush-money case filed a motion Monday to ask Judge Juan Manuel Merchan for a protective order that would prevent Trump from blabbing about any evidence obtained during the discovery process. “Defendant Donald J. Trump has a longstanding and perhaps singular history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges, and others involved in legal proceedings against him, putting those individuals and their families at considerable safety risk,” Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw wrote in the motion. If approved, Trump would be blocked from posting evidence publicly or giving it to third parties. He would also only be allowed to view certain sensitive records in the presence of his lawyers, and would be unable to copy, photograph or transcribe that material. Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

