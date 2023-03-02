Husky Pup Hauled Out of Turkish Rubble a Staggering 23 Days After Quake
RUFF COUPLE WEEKS
More than three weeks after the earthquake that devastated large swathes of Turkey, a Siberian Husky was rescued from the rubble, exhausted but alive, Turkish media reported Wednesday. The dog, Alex, was heard by chance as aid teams scouted an area near Antakya for temporary shelters. After an “intense” rescue effort, a local resident told Demiroren News Agency, Alex was pulled out, looking weak and shocked in footage of the operation shared by the agency. A volunteer with Turkey’s Animal Rights Federation told the state-run Anadolu News Agency that Alex had lost a significant amount of weight, but was otherwise in surprisingly good health. He was brought to a veterinary field hospital, where he was filmed in an apparently much happier state under the care of volunteers, who showered him with scratches and pats.