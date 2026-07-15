This National Tattoo Day, Give Your Ink the Aftercare It Deserves

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You endured the pain and dropped serious cash, so you want to make sure your tattoo stays looking as fresh and vibrant for as long as possible. The key is aftercare (even after it’s healed). A simple, consistent, everyday routine keeps ink looking vibrant long after it heals. This National Tattoo Day (July 17), kickstart a better routine for your ink with Hustle Butter, the go-to choice for pros worldwide, according to the brand. From now through July 19, save 20 percent off sitewide with the code TATTOODAY20 at checkout.

The best way to prevent fading is to protect your tattoo from the sun. UV rays break down the ink particles in the skin, and as they degrade into smaller pieces, your immune system identifies them as waste and removes them, leaving your tattoo looking blurry and dull.

Mineral Sunscreen Lotion (SPF 50) Use code TATTOODAY20 to save 20% Buy At Hustle Butter

Hustle Butter’s Mineral Sunscreen delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 sun protection, blocking harmful UVA and UVB rays to stop sun damage and premature fading without leaving a greasy residue or white cast. There is also a convenient, travel-sized version that easily fits in your pocket, purse, or gym bag.

Once the healing process is complete, day-to-day maintenance is essential to keep your ink—whether full color, blackwork, or grayscale—looking bold and vibrant. This lotion is packed with skin-loving ingredients like aloe, shea butter, and jojoba seed oil for instant hydration, leaving skin smooth and fresh.

Daily Rejuvenating Lotion Use code TATTOODAY20 to save 20% Buy At Hustle Butter