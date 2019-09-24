Stripper Who Inspired J.Lo’s ‘Hustlers’ Character Threatens to Sue

Read it at Variety
Jennifer Lopez’s character in the movie Hustlers was inspired by a real-life stripper—who is unhappy that she isn’t getting a piece of the action. Samantha Barbash is threatening to sue STX Entertainment for using her story without paying her, Variety reported. The movie was adapted from a New York magazine story about a ring of strippers who drugged and fleeced their clients; Barbash got five years’ probation for the scheme. In response to her legal threat, STX said it didn’t need Barbash’s permission to tell a story based on “the public record.”