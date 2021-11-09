Green Light: ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Happening
NOT PLAYING AROUND
As Sang-woo says, “We’ve already come too far to end this now.” The Netflix smash-hit series Squid Game will be back for a second season, the show’s creator said on Monday night. At a special press screening in Los Angeles, writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk was bombarded by reporters all asking variations of the same question: When do we get season two? “I do have a basic storyline for season two—it’s all in my head—and I’m currently in the brainstorming stage,” Hwang said. “It will happen, someday, but as for when, I cannot tell you the details.” Reached for comment, a Netflix spokesperson said, “A second season is in discussions, but not confirmed.”
On Sept. 17, Squid Game dropped on Netflix. Seventeen days and “111 million global fans” later, according to the streaming giant, the nine-episode show became the platform’s biggest triumph yet. As of last week, more than 3 billion minutes of the show have been watched, and it’s projected to enrich Netflix to the tune of nearly $900 million, according to leaked company documents obtained by Bloomberg. On Monday night, Hwang could only confirm that the second season would continue to follow the first’s protagonist: “What I can say is that Gi-hun is going to be back, and he will do something for the world.”