MLB Star Announces Death of Baby Daughter
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 9:58PM EST 
Alex Vesia
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout during Game Three of the National League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, October 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia and his wife Kayla shared the devastating news on Friday that their first child, daughter Sterling Sol Vesia, was stillborn. In a post on Instagram, the couple wrote, “Sterling Sol Vesia. Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday, October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.” The couple went on to thank the Dodgers, their baseball family and their fans for their support, writing, “We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.” They also thanked the medical staff at Cedars Sinai, adding, “Every person we came across was truly so incredible.” Prior to Game 7 of the World Series on Nov. 1, which saw the Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays, the team issued a statement announcing that Vesia would not be playing due to a “deeply personal family matter.” The team’s statement added, “The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date.”

2
James Bond Director Dies at 75
REST IN PEACE
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 6:13PM EST 
Lee Tamahori in Berlin
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Award-winning filmmaker Lee Tamahori, known for directing films such as Once Were Warriors and the 2002 James Bond franchise film Die Another Day, has passed away at the age of 75. The Wellington, New Zealand-born moviemaker died “peacefully at home” after a battle with Parkinson’s disease, his family told Radio New Zealand in a statement. “His legacy continues with his whānau [family], his mokopuna [grandchild], every filmmaker he inspired, every boundary he broke, and every story he told with his genius eye and honest heart,” they said, adding that he “championed Māori talent both on and off screen.” After gaining fame in his home country with his debut feature, 1994’s Māori family drama Once Were Warriors, Tamahori was courted by Hollywood. He went on to direct such star-driven projects as 1996’s Mulholland Falls, with Nick Nolte and Jennifer Connelly, and 1997’s The Edge, starring Anthony Hopkins and Alec Baldwin. In 2002, Tamahori was tapped to direct Die Another Day—Pierce Brosnan’s final outing as the slick spy 007 before Daniel Craig assumed the role in 2006’s Casino Royale—which was the franchise’s most successful film up to that point. Tamahori is survived by his longtime partner, Justine; his four children; and a granddaughter.

3
Denise Richards Wins Restraining Order Against Ex
STAY AWAY
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 8:36PM EST 
Denise Richards (right) and Aaron Phypers (left)
Denise Richards and estranged husband Aaron Phypers in 2024. Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Denise Richards is celebrating a legal victory in her ongoing divorce battle, with a judge granting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, a five-year restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. The ruling requires Phypers, 53, to stay at least 100 yards away from the actress at all times, and bars him from sharing any information about Richards with the media. He is also banned from owning or purchasing firearms. The ruling comes four months after Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers, whom she accused of abusing her throughout their seven-year marriage. Richards also accused her ex of violating that restraining order by sharing nude photos of her, taken from her laptop, with the press. Phypers denied all allegations and accused Richards of causing her own injuries, hiding a drug addiction, having an affair, and trashing their former home. In October, Phypers was arrested in connection with assault allegations, and now faces four felony charges, including two counts of injuring a spouse. As part of Friday’s ruling, Richards is permitted to record any future conversations she has with Phypers. The judge also mandated that Phypers return his ex-wife’s laptop.

4
The Rock Reveals How He Accidentally Announced bin Laden’s Death
TRUTH FAIRY
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 11.07.25 8:02PM EST 
Dwayne Johnson at The 14th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards Presented by Variety at Avalon Hollywood on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Dwayne Johnson at The 14th Annual Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards Presented by Variety at Avalon Hollywood on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

On May 2, 2011, President Barack Obama announced to the world that Osama bin Laden was dead—more than an hour after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had already shared the news. “Just got word that will shock the world,” the wrestler-turned-movie star wrote on Twitter at 10:24 p.m., a full 71 minutes before Obama addressed the public at 11:35 p.m. Speaking about the incident during a live recording of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, Johnson shed some light on the “oh s---” moment. The 53-year-old star said that a “friend of a friend” shared the news with him and told him then-President Obama would be announcing it in about 20 minutes. “Twenty minutes go by, and at about the 25th minute, I tweet this,” Johnson told the audience. “Then I get a second call, and the call is, ‘Yeah, the president didn’t go on yet.’ And I went, ‘Oh s---.’” In truth, both Johnson and Obama were beaten to the punch by then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s chief of staff Keith Urbahn, who tweeted a more specific summary of events four minutes before The Rock’s hinting suggestion. Johnson was speaking to an audience of film students at Chapman University in Orange, California, to promote his latest movie, The Smashing Machine.

5
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Singers Floored by Grammy Noms
GRAMMY HUNTERS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 2:45PM EST 
Rei Ami, Ejae and Audrey Nuna of 'KPop Demon Hunters' perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

The singers behind the fictional band, Huntrix, from the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters, have received several 2026 Grammy nominations. The 2025 film’s hit song, “Golden,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and earned them all three of their nominations on Friday. Singers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami were nominated in the categories: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Song of the Year — the first time a K-pop group has been nominated in that field. “There have [been] a lot of different emotions. Obviously, there is pure ecstasy, it’s somewhere deep in there, but I think there’s also shock,” Nuna told The Hollywood Reporter. David Guetta’s remix of the song was also nominated for Best Remixed Recording, with the film’s soundtrack for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media. “I blacked out,” Ami joked when asked how she felt on hearing the news. The film, which became Netflix’s most popular ever, follows a K-pop girl group fighting monsters from the underworld. The song’s co-writer, Mark Sonnenblick, also earned a nomination for the hit track. “One is enough. It’s more than enough. It’s so much hard to achieve, but damn, getting multiple is just crazy,” EJAE said.

6
Woman’s Muddy Mugshot Goes Viral After Cops Found Her Inside Wall
DIRTY BUSINESS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 4:34PM EST 
Caleigh Gottsche's mugshot
Henry County Jail

A woman suspected of burglary was snapped in a mugshot with her face covered in dirt after being pulled out of the walls of an Illinois business. Caleigh Gottsche, 26, was arrested on Wednesday after a business owner in Geneseo heard whispering in the walls, according to a police statement. The noise stopped when cops were called, and officers left after arriving and not hearing it. But they returned when contacted a second time. “Officers were able to make voice contact with an individual and determined that a person was located between interior walls of a business,” the police statement said. She was pulled out by the fire department, and several businesses at the location sustained damage at potential entry points on the roof, according to WSAZ3. Two other suspects had already fled and are still being sought, the outlet said. The woman was charged with burglary, damage to property and trespassing, police said. It remains unclear what business she was in, what she has been accused of stealing and how she became trapped in the wall. Just three days earlier, she was arrested in Iowa for allegedly driving while barred—with that mugshot being starkly different from her muddied face days later.

Caleigh Gottsche's mugshot
Just three days earlier, she was arrested in Iowa for allegedly driving while barred. Scott County Sheriff's Offce
7
Ivy League University Agrees to Pay Trump Millions
PAY FOR PLAY
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 2:41PM EST 
Trump
Trump Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

Cornell University agreed to pay the Trump administration $60 million and alter its civil rights laws to match the government’s interpretation in exchange for restoration of federal funding and an agreement to drop ongoing investigations into the school. The government will directly receive $30 million from the Ivy League institution, while an additional $30 million will go towards research supporting farmers. Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff said the six-page agreement will restore over $250 million in research funding that was withheld by the government as alleged civil rights violations investigations were underway. He also claimed the deal affirms “the university’s commitment to the principles of academic freedom, independence and institutional autonomy.” However, Cornell will now adhere to the Trump administration’s position on topics like transgender rights, antisemitism and racial discrimination. Faculty and staff will be trained based on a Justice Department memo that requires universities to dissolve trans-inclusive policies and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Additionally, Cornell will be required to submit admissions data to the government, proving that race is not a consideration in the admissions process. The deal will stand through 2028. Columbia University and Brown University—which paid the government $200 million and $50 million, respectively—have signed similar agreements.

8
Russell Crowe Reveals Secret Behind Dramatic Weight Loss
DRINK TO THAT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.07.25 11:59AM EST 
Russell Crowe attends premiere of his film Nuremberg in October.
Russell Crowe attends premiere of his film Nuremberg in October. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Russell Crowe cited cutting down on alcohol as the secret behind his dramatic weight loss, after revealing to Joe Rogan he’d shed 57 pounds over the past year on Thursday. “I’m a big proponent for having a drink—it’s my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it’s my g--damn right,” Crowe told the host with a laugh. “But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities.” Claiming that one night of ‘fun’ was now more than enough, he added, “If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine. I try not to have casual drinks now. As in having a drink for the sake of it.” Crowe also revealed he had been having regular injections from a health services platform specializing in stem cell therapy called Ways2Well, introduced to him by Rogan, to ease the pain caused by a lifetime of physical roles. “I’m not really across the science, but the real benefit I’m getting from these into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it’s calmed down my body’s inflammation,” said Crowe, who admitted he’d used the service around half a dozen times.

9
Controversial Scientist Who Co-Discovered DNA’s Physical Structure Dies at 97
HELIX HERO
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.07.25 3:56PM EST 
James Watson in 1993
DANIEL MORDZINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

James Dewey Watson, the famed scientific mind who co-discovered the structure of DNA alongside Francis H.C. Crick, winning them a Nobel Prize, has died at 97. Watson died in a hospice on Thursday in Long Island, New York, his son Duncan confirmed. At the age of 25, Watson played a significant role in discovering the twisted-ladder structure of DNA alongside Crick, which earned the pair a Nobel Prize of Medicine and Physiology in 1962. His 1968 memoir The Double Helix served to document the process of decoding the genetic blueprint—one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind—but also irked colleagues who believe Watson inflated his own contributions and minimized others’. He also publicly espoused racist ideology on multiple occasions, telling The Sunday Times in 2007 that Black people were not as smart as white people. Watson is also famous for helping to begin the Human Genome Project—an international effort to map the individual genes of human DNA in order to better understand human biology—which is widely recognized as one of the most important scientific feats in human history.

10
Tucker Carlson Makes Sick Suicide Joke About Liz Cheney
GREAT JOKE BUDDY!
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.07.25 10:00AM EST 
Political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21,
Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson has gone off-piste with an unsavory joke about suicide. The 56-year-old commentator was appearing on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show when the conversation turned to Dick Cheney’s death earlier in the week, and his daughter Liz. The former vice president died aged 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said. “He raised a really repulsive daughter,” Carlson said of Cheney. “Just on the downside, I’ve got a bunch of daughters that are just fine people, and I’m more proud of them than of anything in my life. And, if I had a daughter, you know, like Liz Cheney, I don’t believe in suicide, but I would consider it.” “Oh wow,” Kelly said before breaking into an awkward laugh. Earlier, Carlson said that he had known Cheney “well,” and that “I just don’t really criticize people when they die.” The former Fox News host’s comments came during an interview that saw him tell fellow MAGA acolyte Kelly to “buzz off.” She pressed Carlson on interviewing white nationalist Nick Fuentes last month. If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988."

