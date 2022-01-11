‘Hype House’ Stars Are Shocked to Learn That Reality TV Isn’t Exactly Real
TROUBLE IN TIKTOKLAND
Netflix’s Hype House seems to have plenty of drama on and off the screen. Two of the stars of the series publicly attacked the producers over the weekend, arguing they deceptively edited footage to create false narratives. Larri “Larray” Merritt said during a Twitch livestream that the producers made it appear as though he attended a party while COVID-positive, bringing him to tears. “I do not claim any energy from the ‘Hype House’ show,” Merritt said. “I did not go to any parties with COVID.” Merritt claimed the COVID storyline was crafted to distance the show from its previously announced star Sienna Mae Gomez, who was accused of sexually assaulting Hype House star Jack Wright. Gomez was cut from the show. Chase Hudson separately accused the show of crediting him as a producer despite him having no knowledge of each episode’s events. He said producers painted him as a villain, including crafting a narrative that he didn’t pay his own rent. “You could call my landlord,” Hudson said.