‘Hypocrite’ Dad Steven Crowder Wants Full Custody of 1-Year-Old Twins
ABOUT FACE
Steven Crowder, the right-wing shock jock who once said fathers were “largely useless,” is now demanding full custody of his nearly 2-year-old twins in his nasty divorce trial. His soon-to-be ex-wife, Hilary Crowder, testified at proceedings last week that Crowder’s alleged anger issues, including punching holes in walls out of rage, made him unfit to be the sole dad to their children. Crowder countered with allegations about her “erratic behavior,” accusing her of leaking footage that allegedly shows the husband verbally abusing his then-pregnant wife. Former staffers of Crowder have also called him out as a “hypocrite” for saying publicly that “children need a mom and a dad” and labeling men who take paternity leave as weak, according to the New York Post. “My haphazard attempts at keeping boy/girl twins alive in comparison to my very adept wife makes this incredibly clear. I am effectively furniture with arms,” Crowder tweeted in 2021. Reps for Crowder did not respond to request for comment from the Post. In May, allegations against Crowder surfaced from six ex-staffers that say he frequently exposed his genitals to his co-workers in a twisted “power play.”