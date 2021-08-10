‘I Am Legend’ Writer Actually Had to Tell Vax Skeptics the Zombie Movie Is ‘Not Real’
‘Oh. My. God.’
Akiva Goldsman, one of the writers for the movie I Am Legend, is here to say that the COVID-19 vaccine won’t turn you into a zombie. A recent New York Times article quoted an anti-vaxxer who was nervous to get the shot, citing the 2007 film as one of the reasons behind her fear. She’s apparently not alone: Others have turned the movie into a meme pushing anti-vax propaganda. Goldsman finally took to Twitter to clarify: “Oh. My. God. It’s a movie. I made that up. It’s. Not. Real.” For anyone confused, the zombie apocalypse portrayed in the film started when Will Smith’s character genetically modified the measles virus while trying to find a cure for cancer. Vaccines had absolutely nothing to do with it, yet vax skeptics have been claiming otherwise on social media. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 166.7 million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated.