‘I Am Not Going Anywhere’: Menendez Bucks Calls for Resignation
DEFIANT
Amid a federal indictment, the loss of his committee chairmanship and numerous calls for his ouster, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) late on Friday issued a defiant statement: “I am not going anywhere.” Menendez and his wife were charged with taking bribes in an indictment released earlier Friday. The senator quickly lost his top spot on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has been urged to resign by many in his own party. But, it appears, Menendez isn’t heeding their advice. “Those who believe in justice believe in innocence until proven guilty. I intend to continue to fight for the people of New Jersey with the same success I've had for the past five decades,” Menendez said in a statement. “This is the same record of success these very same leaders have lauded all along. It is not lost on me how quickly some are rushing to judge a Latino and push him out of his seat.”