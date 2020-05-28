‘I Can’t Breathe’ Is the New American Anthem. Here’s How We Change That.

George Floyd’s dying words as Minnesota Police Officer David Chauvin callously pushed his knee into Floyd’s neck and watched his life fade away captured the perpetual struggle for breath, life, and liberation from the suffocating knee of white oppression that has defined black life in America.

“I can’t breathe” is a generational cry, echoing and reverberating throughout the Black community that has been pleading for breath for centuries, and we know America has no desire to hear us.

The fact that Floyd resembles and is good friends with former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who called Floyd “twin,” reminds us that America’s systemic terror can befall all Black Americans. We were one degree away from watching a video of the police killing a Black celebrity.