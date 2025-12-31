I Fixed My Sun-Damaged Skin With Peel Pads I Stole From My Wife

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When splotches of discolored skin appeared on my face a few years ago, I realized that years of being laissez-faire about sunscreen and skincare had finally caught up to me. Committing to a skincare routine has always felt daunting to me—even though it’s basically just washing your face with extra steps. Plus, skincare isn’t exactly cheap. Desperate to tackle the visible aftermath of years of SPF neglect, I decided I could steal my wife’s stuff instead of shelling out for my own lineup. Fortunately, my wife is a beauty editor who seems to know what she’s doing, we share the same bathroom, and she isn’t particularly guarded about her products, so I took a look around her stash and grabbed her Universal Triple Action Daily Peels by Beautystat.

Using the peels daily for a month revealed an obvious and drastic lightening effect from the lactic acid, which gently exfoliates dead cells and sends them on their way to the afterlife while promoting “cell turnover.” I have to admit: I was both surprised and relieved to see a noticeable change in my skin after just a few weeks. Suddenly, my skin didn’t look like camouflage anymore. While my only goal was evening out my skin tone and targeting sun spots, these peel pads also seemed to tackle the fine lines splintering out from around my eyes and lingering across my forehead.

Honestly, these lines had been coming in for so long that I just got used to them, but the peels blurred them out so fast that the change was pretty impressive. I think, like most people, I’d gotten so used to having dull, dried-out skin with dilated pores that I figured it was just another natural (and inevitable) side effect of aging. And while fine lines, sun spots, and enlarged pores are definitely “natural,” it turns out natural doesn’t have to mean terminal.

BeautyStat Triple Action One-Step Daily Exfoliating Peel Pad These wallet-friendly peel pads contain time-released salicylic acid to keep pores clean, glucosamine to tackle fine lines, and polyglutamic acid to keep your skin hydrated. They’re the perfect second step for anyone looking to level up a low-maintenance but effective skincare “routine.” Shop Now Beauty Stat $ 29 Shop Now Dermstore $ 29

I appreciate that Beautystat made incorporating the pads into my routine (which was just washing my face before) so easy for a newbie like me. The packaging lays out exactly what the universal peels do, when to use them (once a day after cleansing and drying your face), and delivers them in Wetnap-style single-use packets that keep the formula self-contained with a reminder of how many you have left. Plus, it takes less than a minute to swipe them across your face.

Our skin is under constant threat from the sun exposure, pollution, and harsh chemicals in cheap soaps. Nobody wants a dull and lifeless existence, so why settle for a dull and dry face? I feel like with Beautystat by my side, I can go back to that fresh-faced little boy who ignored his mother, Baz Luhrmann, and his wife when they suggested sunscreen.

Skin isn’t just on your face—it is your face, and from now until the heat death of the universe, people will continue to damage it. You don’t have to wait for the splotches to appear like I did to take action, and you certainly don’t have to steal from my wife to get better skin. BeautyStat’s Universal Triple Action Daily Peel absolves your skincare sins and leaves you reborn, reset, and ready to start fresh.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: