‘I Get Paid More Than I Deserve,’ Says Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Maybe Joking

Sean Hannity said Monday during a “town hall” episode that his job as primetime Fox News host earns him more money than he deserves.

Discussing inflation, Hannity’s chosen Arizona Senate candidate and 2020 election denier Blake Masters predictably pinned the blame on Democrats because they “declared war on oil and gas,” as he put it. “In a country that’s powered by oil and gas, you think you might shoot the cost of energy up to the moon?”

Hannity took the opportunity to say how he was once living on modest means, but those days are behind him.

“Listen, I lived paycheck to paycheck for many years of my early adult life. It’s not fun. I can afford it now. I get paid more than I deserve,” said the Fox host, who bought a $5 million beachfront mansion not far from Mar-a-Lago last year.

Cable news’ longest-tenured host then looked into the camera and joked, “I hope my boss isn’t watching.”

This latest “town hall” episode — like others Hannity held last week with his preferred Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz — did not feature any questions from the audience to Masters or Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, despite it being billed a “town hall.”

“But honestly,” Hannity continued, “I get ticked off.”

“I’m angry when I fill up a gas tank and it’s twice — it’s $120 and it used to be $60…It’s killing the poor, the middle class, people on fixed incomes,” said Hannity, who suggested on his talk radio show in August that the solution to bills piling up is to work “70, 80, 90 hours” per week. “It’s what I do,” he claimed then.