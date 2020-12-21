I’m a Doctor and Even I Have Major Vaccine FOMO

Over the course of 2020, as our lives have become increasingly disrupted, new terms and phrases have come along to describe what we’re going through.

“Social distancing” would have meant being stand-offish at a party if you’d said it to me last year, and now I immediately think of dots on the floor telling me where to stand and arrows telling me which way to walk in the grocery store. I was familiar with things like isolation gowns and face shields before, but now I document that I was in “full PPE” when I write a patient’s note after doffing the gown, mask, glove, and shield I wore to care for them. The people who refuse to do anything to prevent the rampaging spread of the pandemic are “anti-maskers,” though there are more familiar and less charitable terms I can also think of to describe them.

To this list, I can add “vaccine envy.” I’ll write it in just under “maskne.”